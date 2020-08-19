WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, August 19, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
On Tuesday the City of Lubbock confirmed 49 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 83 recoveries and two additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 6,656: 1,609 active, 4,958 listed as recovered and 89 deaths.
The Health Department has identified significant number of COVID-19 cases in the following nursing/rehabilitation facilities:
- Crowne Pointe - 17 positive cases, additional testing pending
- Garrison Care Center - 18 positive cases
- Bender Terrace - 34 positive cases
