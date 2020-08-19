WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: TTU introduces new Lady Raiders Basketball Coach Krista Gerlich

By KCBD Staff | August 19, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 10:54 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University will re-introduce Krista Gerlich as the new Lady Raiders Head Coach today at 3 p.m.

We say re-introduce because Krista Gerlich is a former Lady Raider. She was known as Krista Kirkland when she played in the 1993 National Championship team coached by Marsha Sharp.

Gerlich has been the Coach at Texas-Arlington the last seven years.

Gerlich was born in Spearman and was a three time all-state selection in basketball while attending Sudan High School and Spearman High School.

Gerlich will replace Marlene Stollings, who was fired after allegations of a toxic environment where 12 players transferred out of the program.

