WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: TTU introduces new Lady Raiders Basketball Coach Krista Gerlich

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University will re-introduce Krista Gerlich as the new Lady Raiders Head Coach today at 3 p.m.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream the event live here.
We say re-introduce because Krista Gerlich is a former Lady Raider. She was known as Krista Kirkland when she played in the 1993 National Championship team coached by Marsha Sharp.
Gerlich has been the Coach at Texas-Arlington the last seven years.
Gerlich was born in Spearman and was a three time all-state selection in basketball while attending Sudan High School and Spearman High School.
Gerlich will replace Marlene Stollings, who was fired after allegations of a toxic environment where 12 players transferred out of the program.
