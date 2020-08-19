Yoakum County Sheriff asks for help finding runaway teen

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teen who was last seen on Monday.
The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Maria Guadalupe Avila may be in the Seminole area. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Ave. F in Plains.
She may be traveling around the Seminole area in a blue or gray Toyota Tundra.
Those with information on Avila are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 806-456-2377.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.