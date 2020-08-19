Yoakum County Sheriff asks for help finding runaway teen

Yoakum County Sheriff asks for help finding runaway teen
16-year-old Maria Guadalupe Avila (Source: Yoakum County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff | August 19, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:41 AM

PLAINS, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teen who was last seen on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Maria Guadalupe Avila may be in the Seminole area. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Ave. F in Plains.

She may be traveling around the Seminole area in a blue or gray Toyota Tundra.

Those with information on Avila are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 806-456-2377.

Posted by Yoakum County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

