‘You’re our family’s hero’: First responders meet the girl they saved

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every parent's nightmare became a reality when Benny Guerrero's one year old daughter suffered a seizure.
Guerrero’s daughter Marley was accidentally given recalled medicine, but paramedics responded.
”I sat back and I watched them work. Everything else was a fog, except for my prayers,” Guerrero said.
Paramedics gave little Marley injections and oxygen to prevent brain damage.
Ultimately, they were successful and to this day Marley is healthy.
Today, Marley met the fireman and EMT team who saved her life. She was too young to remember, but her dad will never forget.
”You’re my hero. And you’re that baby’s heroes and you’re my family’s heroes,” Guerrero said.
The responding team was emotional seeing the impact their work has made.
“You always see the bad. You dont ever get to see the good. So coming out here and seeing a life that me and Noah touched and made a difference in. It’s never happened in 15 years. This is the best,” Michael Tackitt, responding paramedic said.
