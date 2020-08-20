At’l Do Farms debuts 20th season’s corn maze design

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - At’l Do Farms debuts their 2020 Maze, which is special because it also marks their 20th season. To commemorate the anniversary, they brought back their first maze design from 2001.
Opening day is September 12, 2020 and the season will last through November 7, 2020.
The farm will be closed on Mondays, open Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. The last tickets of each day will be sold at 9 p.m. and the grounds are closed at 10 p.m. each night.
Admission is $12 per person, children under the age of 4 are free. There are military and senior citizen discounts available. If you would like a campfire at the farm, it will cost $40 for two hours, but you must call for a reservation. Horse rides are $5 on Saturday and Sunday until dusk.
General admission includes the fairy trail, a corn cannon, a cow train ride, a hayride through the pumpkin patch, a hayride to pumpkin hollow and a visit with barnyard animals.
See all of the designs from the past 20 years below.
More information can be found on At’l Do Farm’s website here.
