Covenant Health leaders say requests for chaplain visits have increased amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Covenant Health leaders, the hospital has seen an increase in caregivers and patients requesting visits with chaplains for spiritual and mental support during COVID-19.
“So, you can imagine in a hospital or a clinic setting out in a parking lot doing a COVID-19 swab nasal swab test has its own set of challenges and difficulties and worries in an ICU environment day in and day out with really sick COVID patients on respirators takes an emotional toll,” said Lee Turner, the Chief Mission Officer and Behavioral Health Leader for Covenant Health.
Kevin McConic, Director of Integrated Talent Management for Covenant Health, says chaplain visits are part of a caregiver resiliency plan, which aims to make sure everyone is feeling the best they can.
“We want to make sure that they’re showing them that it’s alright to take the appropriate time off. It’s all right to make sure that you’re getting the proper help through our caregiver assistance programs,” said McConic.
Turner said highlighting the people who take care of the patients- otherwise known as the caregivers- is heightened during COVID and is taking form in a lot of Chaplain/Caregiver visits.
“They usually are not deep theological conversations, necessarily, but they’re more about people who are being present, expressing care for one another, being willing to listen. And to show solidarity, particularly during this covid period, where there are just a lot of additional demands and additional workload. There’s much emotional stress tied to it all.”
There are also other several support group projects being discussed on top of the resources available.
“One of the things that’s come out of that is, is this idea of a group of support, so to speak, or what we’d call a Caregiver Resource Group. It’s really going to be parents of school-aged children, you know [wondering], ‘How do we deal with if our kid gets gets exposed to COVID, and they have to be at home, and now I need to be at home with them because they’re too young to be there by themselves,’” said McConic.
And of course hospital patients need a shoulder to lean on too. Covenant leaders say chaplains make 12 to 20 visits to patients a day, and about half of them are intubated COVID patients. They say even though the conversations are one-way and are done through virtual meetings on iPads, the job is still done.
“But I think the pedal is to the metal now, we have to accelerate what we were doing in terms of our response, we have to invest appropriately,” said Turner.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.