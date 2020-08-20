Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

LISD reports COVID-exposure sites, 50 new cases reported in Lubbock County, Gerlich officially introduced as new Lady Raider coach

By Michael Cantu | August 20, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 6:12 AM

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Independent School District is monitoring two COVID-19 exposures at Guadalupe and Honey elementary schools.

Lubbock County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one new death.

Texas Tech officially introduced Krista Gerlich as the new coach for the Lady Raider’s Basketball program.

California remains under a State of Emergency as wildfires continue to pop up throughout the state.

Sen. Kamala Harris made history as the first Black and Asian american woman to accept a vice presidential nomination on a major party ticket.

