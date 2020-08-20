Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Independent School District is monitoring two COVID-19 exposures at Guadalupe and Honey elementary schools.
- The district is also aware of a possible exposure at the William C. McCool Academy.
- Administrators say the risk is minimal and the affected areas are being deep cleaned.
Lubbock County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one new death.
- There are now 1,512 active cases of the virus in the county.
- Hospitalizations have gone down to 74 patients with 28 in the Intensive Care Unit.
Texas Tech officially introduced Krista Gerlich as the new coach for the Lady Raider’s Basketball program.
- She won a national title with the team in 1993.
- Gerlich has served as the coach at the University of Texas-Arlington and West Texas A&M.
California remains under a State of Emergency as wildfires continue to pop up throughout the state.
- Many have started recently because lightning strikes combined with dry vegetation and high winds.
- One helicopter pilot responding to a fire has died after he crashed Wednesday morning.
Sen. Kamala Harris made history as the first Black and Asian american woman to accept a vice presidential nomination on a major party ticket.
- She said she and Joe Biden could unite a country torn apart by the pandemic and divisiveness.
- Biden is scheduled to accept the democratic presidential nomination tonight.
