Keep Texas Moving working to raise private funds for Texas road maintenance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The state is predicting a budget shortfall by the end of this legislative session because of the pandemic and the fall of energy prices.
Texas could be $4.6 billion in the red, according to the state comptroller. But the Texas Association of Business is going around Texas trying to free up funds for the state.
Called Keep Texas Moving initiative, its goal is to convince those in the private sector to invest in highway development.
The hope is to free up some taxpayer money so it can be available for other spending priorities.
“COVID-19 and depressed energy prices are reducing all the primary sources for highway investment in Texas,” Aaron Cox, senior vice president with the Texas Association of Business, said.
This plan opens up the opportunity to keep the state government’s fund balance healthy.
It is thought private partnerships could leave more money for other areas that need it.
“Like healthcare and Medicaid, public and higher education, disaster preparedness and law enforcement,” Cox said.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has also endorsed the plan.
Keep Texas Moving focuses on public-private partnerships, things like toll road projects.
“Our stance from a statewide perspective is: this tool can be utilized in a larger metro area, then that might free up some public spending for projects that would benefit West Texas,” Kyle Jacobson, director of government relations with the Chamber, said.
That would include a possible extension to Interstate 27. They say large metropolitan areas would be able to institute those public-private toll road projects and West Texas would benefit.
“If we can take some of that freight traffic from you that would bring commerce and jobs to our region,” Jacobson said. “It would also help folks in Austin and Dallas not have to sit in so much traffic.”
But all of this is still hypothetical, and private entities would still need to join-in to make this plan work. The next steps ahead for the chamber and other partners are to try and get private entities to join in.
Those interested can visit the Keep Texas Moving website for more.
“Transportation infrastructure is one of those things that can’t wait. I mean if you’re five or 10 years late on it and you see the increase in traffic that that brings,” Jacobson said. “You just don’t want to be behind the curb on something like that.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.