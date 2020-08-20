Hobbs man charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brian Dean Halliburton, 39, of Hobbs is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held for US Marshals without bond.
A federal complaint has been filed against Halliburton saying on Aug. 5, 2020, a Lubbock Police Department detective posing as a 16-year-old female began communicating on “Skout” with Halliburton.
The undercover officer told Halliburton she was 16 years old.
Skout is a global network for meeting people near your or around the world.
According to the federal complaint, Halliburton asked the teen questions such as “what are you wearing?” or “how many times have you had sex?” He also asked when they would meet and if he could see naked pictures of her.
Halliburton also asked if he could send naked photos and videos of himself.
Halliburton then sent the sexually explicit images of his genitals and a video of him masturbating.
He then told the teen he would travel to Lubbock to see her on Aug. 12, 2020.
Halliburton drove to Lubbock to meet the teen and was met by officers with the Lubbock Police Department.
He was arrested and taken to the DPS office to be interviewed.
During the interview he admitted to traveling from Hobbs to Lubbock with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, according to the federal complaint.
He also admitted to sexual contact with two other 15-16 year old females, possessing child pornography through KIK, a freeware instant messaging mobile app.
Halliburton has been detained since August 12, 2020, without bond pending trial.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 26, 2020.
