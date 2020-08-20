KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yadi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Yadi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Yadi is a 3-year-old shar pei mix who arrived at the shelter about two weeks ago.
She is a laid back soul who enjoys belly rubs and sunbathing. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Yadi’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 20, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
