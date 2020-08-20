Man wanted by Potter County officials for child sex charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a man wanted for child sex charges.
Terrence Sinque Asberry is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for online solicitation of a minor under 14 and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.