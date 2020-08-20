Man wanted by Potter County officials for child sex charges

Terrence Sinque Asberry, wanted for child sex charges (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 20, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:54 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a man wanted for child sex charges.

Terrence Sinque Asberry is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for online solicitation of a minor under 14 and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, August 20, 2020

