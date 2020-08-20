Still summer, still more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain will remain elusive while heat continues across the KCBD viewing area through the weekend. Here's what to expect in the days ahead.
Light rain showers have been drifting south across mainly the eastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area this morning. There have been, and may be, occasional lightning strikes.
Later this morning I'll add rain totals at the end of this story.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy with a slight breeze and it will be hot. Highs again will be in the 90s. I'm not discounting the possibility of an isolated storm or two in the area late each day, but rain will remain unlikely at your location.
Outside of the slim rain chance mentioned, tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. Lows will range from the low 60s far northwest to low 70s far southeast.
Tomorrow, Friday, will be partly cloudy with a hot afternoon. Highs again will be in the 90s.
Saturday will be very hot under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the northwestern viewing area to around 102° in the southeastern. Winds generally will be light.
Sunday, too, will be very hot under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will range from the upper 90s in the northwestern viewing area to around 104° in the southeastern viewing area.
As noted, a stray storm or two may pop up late each day but rain will remain unlikely at your location.
More detail on your weekend weather is available 24-7 here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather App (a free download in your app/play store).
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.