Abducted Texas sisters found safe in Waco

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - Two Texas sisters have been found safe in Waco after being abducted in North Texas on Thursday morning.
Thursday evening, Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide Amber Alert for 11-year-old Sarah Beth Hull and 13-year-old Natalie Renea Hull. Officials believed the girls were in “grave danger.”
They went missing around 4 a.m. on Thursday. The Waco Police Department posted around 1:30 a.m. on Friday the girls were found safe.
Police did not say if any arrests were made in connection to their abduction.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.