AMBER ALERT: 14-month-old Colorado City boy missing
Klay Guzman, 14 months old, is believed to be with Matthew Guzman, 28, who’s driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. (Source: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)
By KCBD Staff | August 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 3:16 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Colorado City Police Department are searching for a 14-month-old boy.

According to officials, 14-month-old Klay Guzman was last seen at the 2300 block of N HWY 208 in Colorado City, at 12:00 a.m., on August 19.

Klay is described as being 2′ 6″ tall, 30 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

They believe him to be with 28-year-old Matthew Guzman. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The vehicle police are looking for is a white 2014 Chevy Silverado, Texas license plate: HKB4110

If you have any information that may help police, please call the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294. (Source: Texas DPS)

