AMBER ALERT: 14-month-old Colorado City boy missing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Colorado City Police Department are searching for a 14-month-old boy.
According to officials, 14-month-old Klay Guzman was last seen at the 2300 block of N HWY 208 in Colorado City, at 12:00 a.m., on August 19.
Klay is described as being 2′ 6″ tall, 30 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
They believe him to be with 28-year-old Matthew Guzman. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The vehicle police are looking for is a white 2014 Chevy Silverado, Texas license plate: HKB4110
If you have any information that may help police, please call the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294.
