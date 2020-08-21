Bryn Gerlich transferring to Tech to play for Mom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bryn Gerlich announced on Social Media tonight she will be transferring from Oklahoma State to Texas Tech to play for her mom, new Lady Raiders Head Coach Krista Gerlich.
Bryn wrote “God and his timing is a real thing!! If these pictures don’t say it I will...I’m going to be a Lady Raider. I get to play for the woman who inspired me to pursue my dream in basketball in the gym SHE built while HER jersey is hanging in the rafters. My mom and I are literally getting to live out our dreams together. I mean if that isn’t the coolest sentence ever.”
As a Sophomore last season, Gerlich scores 9 points against the Lady Raiders back in February!
