Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 along with two more deaths.
- There were also 103 recoveries. Current cases sit at 1,451.
- Hospitalizations are at 73 patients with 35 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 44 new cases, 2 additional deaths on Thursday
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president.
- He vowed to stop the spread of coronavirus and restore the economy.
- Biden also called on U.S. citizens to unite against racism and climate change.
- Read more here: Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
Massive wildfires continue to burn in parts of northern California.
- Dry vegetation along with hot, windy conditions have made it hard for firefighters to get the fires under control.
- At least five deaths are being blamed on the fire.
- Read more here: California fires claim 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify in front of a Senate panel today.
- He is accused of making policy changes that have slowed down the postal service ahead of the November election.
- DeJoy says he is trying to overhaul the agency.
- Read more here: Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is facing fraud charges.
- He and three other suspects used a website to raise money for border walls between the U.S. and Mexico.
- But investigators say they kept most of the money for themselves.
- Read more here: Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
