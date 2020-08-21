Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

44 new cases of COVID confirmed in Lubbock, Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president, wildfires continue in California

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | August 21, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 along with two more deaths.

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president.

Massive wildfires continue to burn in parts of northern California.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify in front of a Senate panel today.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is facing fraud charges.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.