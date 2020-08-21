I Beat Pete: Front Door Soccer vs. Lubbock High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week it was another At-Home challenge as we did Front Door Soccer challenge with the Lubbock High Boys Soccer Team.
Opening your front door, that’s the goal. You had two minutes to kick a soccer ball in from as far out as you could.
We stressed being careful and not breaking a window.
This challenge proved to be exciting, with an incredible epic kick you need to see to believe.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.