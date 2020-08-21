KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Legacy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Legacy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Legacy is a 2-year-old black and brown rottweiler mix who came to LAS one week ago.
He has a fun-loving personality and would make him a great addition to an active family.
Legacy’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 21, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
