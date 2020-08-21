Lexi Gordon and Chrislyn Carr staying with Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Krista Gerlich now leading the Lady Raiders as the new head coach, Lexi Gordon and Chrislyn Carr will remain with Texas Tech, taking their names out of the transfer portal.
Texas Tech confirmed to KCBD Sports that the two will be staying at Tech.
Last weekend both Carr & Gordon, key and crucial players on the Lady Raiders team, announced they were putting their names in the transfer portal.
Gerlich told the players in her introductory news conference that she is in the business of empowering young women and laid out her plans for the program.
Gordon finished the season averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists a game. She finished second on the team in three-pointers with 46.
Carr played in all 29 games starting 28 last season. She averaged 14 points a game.
To have both of them back from an 18 win season, now under the leadership of Krista Gerlich, is huge.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.