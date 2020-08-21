62-82 organizers taking precautions as the show goes on in Ropesville

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - One of the biggest gatherings of the year will happen in Ropesville Saturday night. The 62-82 Music Fest will go on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was approved by the city and organizers say they’re taking precautions.
The Ropes Family and Community Outreach nonprofit is putting on the third annual event, with approval from the city of Ropesville.
Randy Putman and Abby Rollwitz say it's hard to estimate a number, but they believe around 3,000 people will attend. That's nearly six times the size of the population of Ropesville.
"So we'll host Mike Ryan, Dirty River Boys, Curtis Grimes, Hogg Maulies, and Slade Coulter," Rollwitz said.
Putman says all of the proceeds will go towards the nonprofit organization which helps fund projects in the community.
"About six years ago, we started to wonder how we could help a lot of people in the community and surrounding area. Then we were looking for ways to fund it," said Putman
Rollwitz and Putman said the proceeds from the Music Fest go towards projects like paving roads, knocking down buildings, scholarships, buying school supplies for students and more. They say these projects are why it was so important for the event to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rollwitz and Putman say precautions for this year's Music Fest include installing hand-washing stations, reserving more space on the block to allow for social distancing, putting in paneling to separate the stage from the people and more.
"We do welcome people to bring chairs so they're able to sit, and of course, people will be socially distancing while sitting or standing," Rollwitz said.
Deputies from the Hockey County Sheriff's office will be at the event Saturday night, ready to shut down the event when the block gets full, no matter how many people are there.
You can purchase a ticket at the 62-82 Music Fest website: https://www.6282musicfest.com/
