Sentencing set for Shallowater man who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleus James Delaney, 43, of Shallowater pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in May of 2020.
Delaney faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to life of supervised release. Delaney also has to register as a sex offender.
On June 5, 2020, the court accepted the guilty plea, sentencing was scheduled on June 5, 2020 for September 24 at 10:00 a.m. in the federal courthouse.
Delaney admits from October 7, 2019, to October 24, 2019, he used a cell phone to persuade, induce and entice a minor.
At the time of the offense, Delaney was 43-years-old and the minor was 16 years of age.
A juvenile probation officer discovered a hidden cell phone in the minor’s ceiling air vent. She was not permitted to have a cell phone.
The minor was on probation for a prior criminal offense. The officer searched the phone and found sexually explicit messages from someone that appeared to be an adult male.
The officer assumed the girl’s identity and Delaney clearly identified himself.
Delaney described the sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the girl.
Delaney made a plan to meet the girl at a hotel in Lubbock.
When Delaney arrived at the hotel, he was arrested.
During his arrest, Delaney was in possession of methamphetamine and two loaded syringes of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Delaney admitted he met the girl on ‘kik’ messenger.
Delaney also admitted to meeting the girl in person and having sexual intercourse with her on a few occasions.
Delaney is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He has been in jail since November 13, 2019.
There is a $255,000 bond set for Dealney, but he is on hold for US Marshals.
