South Plains weekend heat and storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Late summer heat and moderate levels of moisture in the air may be enough to spark isolated storms today and through the weekend. As has been the case recently, coverage will be spotty. More on today and this weekend follows.
The mostly cloudy sky early this morning will gradually give way to increasing sunshine.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot. Winds will be light, with the possible exception of strong storm-generated gusts. However, storms will be few in number. That will keep the chance of measurable rain low for any given spot in the KCBD viewing area.
High temperatures today will range from the low 90s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 90s in the south. Most areas, including Lubbock, will top out in the mid-90s.
Isolated storms are possible tonight, though mainly over the western KCBD viewing area.
Saturday may begin with lingering showers and a few thundershowers under a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs again will be in the 90s.
Based on data available, there may be a slight chance of a storm or two over the far southeastern and far western viewing area late Saturday - Saturday night.
Sunday overall will be partly cloudy. The afternoon, of course, will be hot. Peak temperatures will range from the mid-90s to near 100.
There likely is going to be some unusual tropical activity early next week. Check back after 7 AM for more!
