Superintendents say first week of school was ‘9 out of 10′

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months of planning were finally brought to action as schools opened up this week.
According to Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Lubbock ISD superintendents, this week had a few wrinkles that will be ironed out as we get further along in the school year.
“I would say it was a 9 out of 10. I think we had lots of planning throughout the summer, but you never really know until you live through it. I know we had some bumps and that is why I cant give it a 10,” LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said.
The biggest bump Lubbock ISD faced was dealing with their first COVID-19 cases on campus. Two students were reported to be positive at Honey Elementary on Wednesday. Rollo said those students are now in quarantine and procedures set in place, were followed.
“Everyone knew what to do and it went very very smoothly. Parents did receive a letter. Every parent in the school, and faculty stating that there was a low risk possible exposure,” Rollo said.
Another speed bump Lubbock ISD faced was helping students and parents transition into virtual learning.
“We did have a few little bumps with our virtual school and just getting 8,000 kids logged on and making sure they had the support they needed, but we worked through all of those and things are going much more smoothly now,” Rollo said.
Over at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, they began class this Wednesday.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD superintendent Keith Bryant said only 16% of students are participating in virtual school, but that could soon change.
“We had a number of our parents who signed up for virtual, who already want to come back. Because we staffed according to what they committed to. They have to wait until after the first three weeks to do that,” Bryant said.
Overall, Bryant said the first week of school went well and the district is prepared, but he asks parents to be patient this fall.
“We just ask for a little grace as we go through the beginning of school. There are a lot of things we have never done in a covid school environment, " Bryant said.
