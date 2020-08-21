Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As we wrap up the week, the weather pattern remains the same with high pressure controlling our rain chances.
That means very little change in the weekend forecast. Rain chances will be hit to miss and afternoon highs will remain in the 90s.
The afternoon temps will like stay between 94-99 degrees whether it’s in Muleshoe to Matador our south to Lubbock, Seminole or Snyder.
So, remember to drink plenty of liquids when outside, wear lightweight summer clothing and enjoy some shade.
Don’t forget the pets and make sure they have shade and water.
The best rain chances will be in the late evening and overnight through early next week.
As for the overnight lows, in the 60s and the afternoons will feature some clouds and south to southeast breezes.
The big news for weather will be the Gulf of Mexico where two tropical systems could continue to develop and hit areas along the Gulf. One of those systems is expected to hit Texas early next week. The second system will land close to Florida, it appears at this early stage of development.
