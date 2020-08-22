Hot and Mostly Dry Conditions This Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today starts with a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures slightly above average and relatively calm wind speeds.
Clouds diminish as the day progresses with high temperatures returning to the middle to upper 90's with a very slim chance for some spotty shower activity later this afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures fall tonight back into the upper 60's to lower 70's with calm easterly wind. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be much like that of today's forecast with some areas a few degrees warmer as dry air in the middle to upper level of the atmosphere moves across the region.
The forecast overall for the next seven days will not see much variance but rain chances may begin to improve by mid-week if subtropical moisture is able to push up onto the Caprock from tropical systems moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.
UV Index will remain high even with hazy or cloudy conditions as sunshine will still be able to cause skin damage without proper protection in as little as 10 minutes.
Remember to "Look before you lock" your vehicle to be sure all passengers are removed.
