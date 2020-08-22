Limited rain chances this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances for the next seven days will be very limited.
This ridge we're under is pretty typical for this time of year, and is a strong one. Unless you're directly underneath with moisture trapped, like New Mexico's annual monsoons, you are left fighting for scraps. And that's where we are. We could see some isolated chances near the border for tomorrow evening, and a few isolated showers could sneak in later in this next week.
This ridge will have another byproduct; it will deflect nearly all the moisture from those tropical systems getting into the Gulf. If this was later in September or October, we'd have a better shot. But it's not, and those systems are too weak to overcome this ridge and improve our chances. Another thing in relation to those storms.
Please be careful with Social Media and fake news stories the next few days in regards to Tropical Storms (and eventual Hurricanes) Laura and Marco. Many are wanting to talk about some apocalyptic scenario where these storms will merge or interact in what's called the Fujiwhara effect. So let's dispel that now. These storms will be too weak to have any serious interaction with each other. And, they'll also be quite far apart, despite tonight's forecast tracks crossing paths.
Truth is, Marco is going to be about a day ahead of Laura at this point. So, while a threat to the Gulf Coast for sure, these aren't going to be some form of megastorms that people are wanting to make them out to be. And to be honest, it is 2020, and we're all just waiting for the other shoe to drop. SO I understand people's fear. Just trust the National Hurricane Center, the local National Weather Service Offices, and your local TV Meteorologists from wherever you might be reading this.
In response to those Tropical Systems though, our ridge will actually strengthen. And our temperatures will rise a few degrees. So we’ll start out with temperatures in the low-mid 90s, and end the week with temps in the mid-upper 90s. But that will be the only effect Laura and Marco will have on us at this time.
