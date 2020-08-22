Limited rain chances this week

Truth is, Marco is going to be about a day ahead of Laura at this point. So, while a threat to the Gulf Coast for sure, these aren't going to be some form of megastorms that people are wanting to make them out to be. And to be honest, it is 2020, and we're all just waiting for the other shoe to drop. SO I understand people's fear. Just trust the National Hurricane Center, the local National Weather Service Offices, and your local TV Meteorologists from wherever you might be reading this.