Lubbock, Frenship ISD report COVID-19 exposures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Frenship ISD both reported COVID-19 exposures on Friday, the first for Frenship.
Lubbock ISD sent four notices to families on Friday, informing them of COVID-19 exposures at Smith Elementary, Wester Elementary, Estacado High School, and Coronado High School.
Frenship also reported an exposure at North Ridge Elementary on Friday, but says “they have no known exposures at any other campuses.” This is the first exposure reported for Frenship ISD.
LISD reported their first exposures at Honey and Guadalupe Elementary on Wednesday.
Lubbock ISD includes this statement with all their notices:
We are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. The CDC defines COVID-19 close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. Anyone who has been in close contact will be notified individually as soon as possible by Lubbock ISD Health Services.
As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are providing this information so you can closely monitor the health of your family members. These are symptoms of COVID-19:
• Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F
• Loss of taste or smell
• Cough
• Difficulty breathing
• Shortness of breath
• Fatigue
• Headache
• Chills
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Shaking or exaggerated shivering
• Significant muscle pain or ache
• Diarrhea
• Nausea or vomiting
The identified affected areas at our campus are being deep cleaned which has required some students and staff to temporarily move to another room. Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue on campus, but students are reminded to take home their Chromebooks and IPads if the need arises to temporarily switch to at-home instruction.
Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, University Interscholastic League, and City of Lubbock Health Department. Please contact Lubbock ISD Communications and Community Relations with questions at communications@LubbockISD.net.
