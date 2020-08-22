Lubbock, Frenship ISD report COVID-19 exposures

We are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of our protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. The CDC defines COVID-19 close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. Anyone who has been in close contact will be notified individually as soon as possible by Lubbock ISD Health Services.