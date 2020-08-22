Motorcycle rider killed in Saturday morning collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle rider has been pronounced dead after a Saturday morning collision on FM 1264 near Dana Avenue north of Lubbock.
DPS says 29-year-old Johnathan Michael Gentry was traveling northbound on FM 1264 behind a 2013 Ford pickup, riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
DPS says when the pickup slowed to turn onto a private drive off of FM 1264, the driver failed to control speed and collided with the rear of the vehicle.
Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident was reported at 11:20 a.m.
