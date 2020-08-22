Spur football in quarantine, cancel first 2 games

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur Football team will not get to open the season Friday against Petersburg. Spur ISD Superintendent Craig Hamilton told KCBD Sports that due to positive COVID-19 cases, the Bulldog football team is in quarantine.
”We had some positive cases. I hate it, but for the safety of everybody, I think that’s the best thing to do.”
Spur had a scrimmage Thursday with Jayton and Valley and alerted those schools Friday.The Bulldogs will be quarantined and do remote learning over the next 14 days and are expected back September 3rd. Spur’s second game with Meadow September 4th has also been canceled.
The moves were made to make sure COVID-19 cases don’t increase.
”We’re doing everything possible to keep our students and staff safe. We can’t win for losing on some of these decisions. Our whole thing is our community and kids.
”Other small schools like Loop and Lazbuddie have had to quarantine. Spur is the latest.
”We clicked along and everything was going so good. I’m afraid it’s going to be like this for everybody. We will use these experiences to make us better as we move forward.”
