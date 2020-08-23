Hot and Sunny With Little to No Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s forecast is a somewhat of a repeat of yesterday with high temperatures returning to the middle to upper 90′s with little to no rainfall expected.
Rain chances favor south eastern New Mexico near the Texas state line this evening but very unlikely any of the showers or storms will reach the South Plains.
The week ahead begins with slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, but dry conditions will make it feel just as warm as this weekend before mid-week when upper level high pressure is positioned mostly over the central and southern plains.
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura will have significant impacts to the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas. Travelers planning destinations along the Gulf Coast should prepare accordingly and pay careful attention to weather professionals in those local communities.
By mid-week on the South Plains dry air makes a push into the region bringing a warming trend for afternoon temperatures which may be the return of triple digits for Friday.
