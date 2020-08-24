Cotton farmer shares family’s story of 100th year harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Harmon’s land has survived 100 years, through the Great depression and now a global pandemic.
When you drive through Idalou, you will pass the Harmon’s Farm sign and perhaps not think about it much. To Scott Harmon, that sign was a score board that reminded him of his responsibility.
“My dad put that sign up that say since 1920. He did that in 1980. Therefore, it became a score board that I saw everyday. Everyday, I could see the score board there,” Harmon said.
When he sees that sign, it reminds him of the first Harmon harvest and the challenges that got his family here.
“My great grandfather was here 100 years ago. He never had an irrigation well. He died before he ever had a tractor. Everything was based on what he and a mule could do, he, his kids and a hoe handle. If he can do that then surely I can weather through this,” Harmon said.
Scott Harmon feels like cotton farming is a relay race. The baton was passed from his grandfather and father, now Scott feels the pressure not to drop it.
“There’s was closer to life or death than ours is now. There is the pressure to continue and sustain this and to be big enough to pass this forward to the next generation,” Harmon said.
Scott’s son, Guy, will take over the farm and already showing what he will bring to the table. One thing that is consistent with Harmon farming is change, and Guy is bringing it by using social media to find new farming techniques.
The arguments Scott and his son get into, remind Scott of the fights that him and his dad would have.
“Me and Guy are already having the same battles today. I’m wanting to stay with the more traditional, or more proven to me or maybe just comfortable to me,” Harmon said.
Scott has applied for the Family Land Heritage program, a program that honors family who continuously own and operate land for 100 year. However, COVID-19 has slowed the acceptance program and post-poned the ceremony at the capital.
