Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

College students return to class today, Lubbock County reports 33 new COVID cases, Republican National Convention starts tonight

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | August 24, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 6:16 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, college students go back to school today.

  • Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College begin classes today.
  • Texas Tech is monitoring at least 53 active COVID-19 cases on its campus.

Spur Independent School District is now remote learning for two weeks after multiple students and one employee tested positive for COVID.

Lubbock County reports 33 new cases of COVID.

Two tropical storms are churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Republican National Convention begins today.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.