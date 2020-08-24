Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
- Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College begin classes today.
- Texas Tech is monitoring at least 53 active COVID-19 cases on its campus.
Spur Independent School District is now remote learning for two weeks after multiple students and one employee tested positive for COVID.
- The district is working to notify anyone who came into close contact.
- In-person classes are set to resume Sept. 8.
- Read more here: Spur ISD reports multiple cases of COVID-19; classes to be remote learning only
Lubbock County reports 33 new cases of COVID.
- There 1,510 active cases in the county.
- Hospitalizations have gone down to 65 with 34 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 33 new cases, 6 new recoveries on Sunday
Two tropical storms are churning in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Tropical Storm Marco is making its way toward Louisiana. It is expected to bring rainfall and gust winds throughout the northern Gulf Coast.
- Tropical Storm Lauara is making its way past Cuba and is headed toward the U.S. mainland.
- Read more here: Marco weakens to tropical storm near Louisiana, Laura over Cuba
The Republican National Convention begins today.
- Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. are scheduled to speak tonight.
- President Donald Trump is also expected to make an appearance.
- Read more here: Trump’s vision of American greatness at center of convention
