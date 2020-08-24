Facing Mental Health with a Plan

Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, President of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, told the group, “We would like to be a part of developing a model that is created right here at the HSC where we integrate caring for the mind and body together.” She explains that would involve training health care providers in mental health issues across the spectrum of intervention, prevention, treatment, case management and recovery. She says this will come from the collaborative work of the TTMHI, using a survey by the Meadows Foundation to learn the mental health needs in this area.