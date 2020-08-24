Gulf storms and our weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two tropical systems are forecast to make landfall this week along the Louisiana coast. But will either bring rain to the KCBD viewing area?
The short answer is… no.
Based on the current forecast tracks (from the National Hurricane Center, NHC) neither Marco nor Laura will bring rain to the viewing area. Well, except, possibly, maybe, perhaps, there's an outside chance... the far eastern edge of the KCBD viewing area late Wednesday or Wednesday night.
We will be in the subsidence zone, which tends to result in dry and somewhat hotter conditions.
The NHC forecast is subject to change. You can keep up with the latest stats and forecasts with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. You’ll need to zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf and Caribbean areas. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon.
Expect more vibrant sunset and sunrise colors and milky daytime sky for at least the next few days. Smoke from distant wildfires in the west continues to circulate around a high-pressure area between those fires and West Texas. The smoke overhead is many thousands of feet above ground level. As such, it is not degrading air quality here.
Local weather will remain rather static through Wednesday, with a slight increase in temperatures at week's end. Some spots, including Lubbock, may again record triple-digit highs.
Our extended forecast takes us into early September. One major medium range computer forecast model indicates quite a cool-down at that time. Another major model shows a drop but much less pronounced.
How cool? For September 1, the first model currently indicates a low for Lubbock in the upper 50s while the second model has Lubbock in the mid-70s. As for the high for the same date, the first model has Lubbock near 70 degrees while the second in the mid-90s.
Yup, that's quite a range. And it's why we don't let any one model dictate our forecast.
Check out our forecast for the period after closing this story here on our Weather Page or in the KCBD Weather App. The app is free to download from your app or play store.
Climatology
95°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday (Sunday), four degrees above the average high for the date. The August 23 record high is 101° (set in 1985).
65° was the low at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s August 24 average low is 66° and the high 91°. The record low is 51° (in 1916) and the record high 101° (set in 1936 and tied in 1973).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:22 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:16 AM CDT.
