KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bear

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bear, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bear is a 5-year-old tan and white Chihuahua who has been at the shelter for a little more than one month.
He is mildly standoff-ish at first, but gets sweeter as he warms up to people.
Bear’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
