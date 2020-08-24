Lubbock man pleads not guilty to possessing prepubescent child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elyas Anthony Rocha, 22, of Lubbock has been federally indicted on a charge of possess of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
According to the indictment, Rocha is accused of having at least one image of child pornography, and the child was under the age of 12.
Rocha pleaded not guilty to the charge and his plea was accepted Monday, August 24.
Rocha is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, he has been in Jail since June 25, 2020, on a hold for US Marshals.
Rocha is also in jail on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was issued on August 14, 2020.
