Lubbock woman pleads not guilty to distributing and producing child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jessica Wheeler, 34, of Lubbock pleaded not guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography and also producing child pornography.
The indictment says Jessica Roxanna Wheeler and Edward Lee Wheeler Jr. are both accused of receiving and distributing child pornography and also producing child pornography.
The depictions displayed lascivious exhibition of the genitals and pubic area of the minor.
The couple was required to forfeit four cell phones as part of the indictment.
According to the reports, On June 16, 2020, a task force officer was notified of a case involving child pornography images of a 13-year-old being sent through Facebook messenger from Jessica Wheeler to Edward Wheeler.
Jessica and Edward are married. Jessica lives in Lubbock and Edward lives in Russell Springs, Kentucky.
One of the child’s relatives said he logged onto Jessica’s Facebook account and went through her messages on June 14, 2020. The relative looked at the messages exchanged between Jessica and Edward.
The relative found sexually explicit images of the child that had been sent from Jessica to Edward.
The relative also saw several messages between Jessica and Edward discussing the child taking a sexual enhancement drug and sexual acts that needed to be performed on the child, including that she would need to have sex with Edward.
The relative notified law enforcement immediately.
The messages between the two were from January 19, 2020 to June 18, 2020.
There were 45 nude images of the child found.
On June 19, FBI agents in Kentucky met with and interviewed Edward in Russell Springs, Kentucy.
Edward was concerned about being arrested.
During the interview, he told agents Jessica left Lubbock the night before and was driving to Kentucky to pick him up and return to Lubbock.
On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Edward called an ambulance after attempting suicide the night before. Edward wrote letters addressed to several family members, including the child. He told officers when Jessica arrived, he sent her back to Texas without him.
FBI agents in Kentucky secured a search warrant for the letters he wrote. One letter, addressed to the child, said “I hope you get this letter; but I want you to know I am sorry. Forgive me if you can, but if not I understand. I never meant to hurt you.”
Another letter to his mother and step father included a line that said, “Please tell the boys I love them every day and never tell them the truth.”
Jessica Wheeler is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for US Marshals.
Jessica’s jury trial is scheduled for September 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Edward is not in jail in Lubbock, federal documents show he was arrested in Russell County, Kentucky on June 25, 2020.
