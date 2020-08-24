More Heat Coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures will likely stay close to normal over the region through Wednesday. However, after that it’s back to summer heat as daytime temperatures will climb closer to the century mark before the week it out.
Even with two tropical systems impact Texas, neither will bring a chance of rain to west Texas as the week progresses.
Rain chances will remain low for the region until this weekend when chances should increase very slightly.
With low rain chance the potential for higher temps will occur by Thursday and continue into the weekend. The afternoon temperatures will move to the upper 90s by Thursday and then remain at or above 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
It may be next week before the South Plains will have a break in temps and better rain chances.
