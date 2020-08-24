Open Door to provide housing for 40 more people experiencing chronic homelessness

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock non-profit Open Door is announcing an expansion to its permanent supportive housing program, providing help to another 40 people experiencing chronic homelessness.
The expansion is expected to be complete in the summer of 2021.
According to a release from the organization, Open Door has moved more than 40 people into permanent supportive housing since 2017.
The permanent supportive housing program serves people who are considered chronically homeless, which means they have been homeless for a year or more and have a disability. Services include 24 hour on-call case management, patient navigation, transportation, life skills classes, and individualized supportive services.
Open Door says the January 2020 Point-in-Time Count identified 40 people remaining in chronic homelessness in Lubbock, so this expansion may be just enough to provide shelter for those still in need.
“The only solution to homelessness is a home,” says Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door. “This new expansion to our Supportive Housing program makes that solution possible for 40 more people in chronic homelessness.”
Open Door is seeking community support to help furnish homes for the next 40 people in supportive housing. People wishing to donate furniture and household items can reach Open Door at 806-687-6876. People wishing to learn more about Open Door and its programs may visit www.opendoorlbk.org.
