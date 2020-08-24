115 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Post

Post, Texas (KCBD) - A Garza County Sheriff Deputy seized 115 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Post on Friday, August 21.
Two arrests were made during the traffic stops, both charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds and less than 2000 pounds.
This is the largest drug load taken off the streets by a Garza County Deputy since the Garza County Sheriff took office in 2013.
The Garza County Sheriff’s Office estimates the marijuana to have a street value of $697,935.00.
