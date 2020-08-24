Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College’s first day back on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, college students across the South Plains headed back to their campuses at Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, and South Plains College. KCBD was able to talk to Texas Tech University’s President, Lawrence Schovanec about the first day. He said there were about 1,900 more students on campus on this year’s first day back than the same time last year.
“I drove around just maybe about an hour ago, and I was very, very proud of our students,” said Schovanec during his interview Monday afternoon. He pointed to several students wearing masks, “It’s not perfect, but the compliance is very good and I’m very, very proud of them.”
Tech students have the option of attending classes either, face to face, online, hybrid of the two classes. Tech is even offering some classes outside.
“There will be tents set up over in the engineering key courses will be taught,” said Schovanec, “that will also provide space for students to come together for help sessions and study sessions.”
Schovanec also says they’re working with businesses near campus to keep students safe.
“We will be displaying the ‘TTU commitment logo’ with those businesses that have assured us that they’ll be enforcing our protocols and policies that will be another place for students to gather in a safe environment, and have the opportunity to be around one another.”
And after meeting with Texas Tech Police Department’s Chief of Police, Schovanec is asking for students to continue to be accountable for their own actions and responsible to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“On Friday, I met with the chief of police to discuss how we could enhance patrolling, and then tomorrow, I have a meeting with the mayor,” said Schovanec. “We do not want to get into a confrontational mode. I just heard from a colleague at another university in the ACC that they were making an arrest. That is not where we want to go. We’ll appeal to the sense of responsibility.”
“In spite of all of our planning protocols and the policies we’ve implemented. I think we have to be very concerned that parties or large gatherings, where there is careless behavior, could jeopardize our reopening plans and our plans for having sports, and more specifically, Football,” said Schovanec.
Schovanec said there is a group of students on campus, called 'the commitment crew' handing out coupons to students wearing protective facial coverings and handing out masks to students who do not have one.
A few students talk about their first day experiences.
“It’s been pretty solid so far. They have like the, like, even how people leave the room its been pretty strategic,” said Devin Gray a Sophomore.
“I think they’re handing it very well,” said Makayla a Freshman “I’m a little concerned that in the next few weeks, we’re going to start seeing more and more cases just because we’re starting to be around each other more. So I’m a little concerned that we’re gonna get sent home.”
“I just had an online class at my apartment, but now I’m going to my first on-campus class. I am already late right now because there are no on-campus buses. And I still have like a 5/10 minute walk ahead of me. So, a little harder to get around,” said another student, “weird being online even though I’m in Lubbock.”
Texas Tech has created a COVID-19 dashboard where they’re working to update the students and Tech family on their daily numbers. You can find a link to that dashboard, click here.
