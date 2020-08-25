Century mark by late-week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue seasonable today and tomorrow, but will climb to above 100 degrees later this week. This forecast covers our local heat and rain chances, with an update on Marco and Laura to be added a little later this morning.
The overall weather pattern will keep the KCBD viewing area sunny, dry, and hot through the work week.
Highs today and tomorrow will range from the low to upper 90s. I expect Lubbock both days to peak in the mid-90s.
Winds today and tomorrow will remain light, generally under 10 mph.
If you will be outside for more than a few minutes, remember to use sunscreen, wear a wide-brim hat, and drink extra water. By the way, light-weight and light-colored clothing which covers the majority of your body - including your arms and legs - will keep you cooler versus direct sunshine on your skin.
Peak temperatures Thursday will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 97°.
Much of the KCBD viewing area will top out near - that is, from just a bit below to a bit above - the century mark Friday. My forecast high for Lubbock is 102°. Lubbock's August 28 record high is 103°.
My outlook remains rain-free through at least Friday.
A few isolated storms may pop up in the afternoon heat Saturday and Sunday. Any storm likely will die down with sunset.
A slightly better chance for rain shows up early next week. That and more are in the forecast sections here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Our app can be downloaded (or updated) for free from your app or play store.
be in the
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.