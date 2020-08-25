Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added 33 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
- There are 1,475 active cases of the virus and 94 total deaths.
- Hospitalizations are now at 66 patients with 36 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 33 new cases, 67 new recoveries, one new death on Monday
Tropical Storm Laura is making its way into the Gulf Coast. It is predicted to turn into a hurricane by Wednesday.
- It could affect areas from near Houston to Louisiana.
- Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in anticipation of the storm.
- Get the latest here: ‘In the bullseye:’ Gulf preps for Laura to slam as hurricane
Protests continue to grow because of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
- Demonstrators are upset over a video that shows a police officer shooting an unarmed black man in the back seven times.
- The sheriff’s department issued a curfew after rioters set several fires.
- Read more here: Wisconsin protesters clash with police after Black man shot
Firefighters are working to contain several massive wildfires in Northern California.
- Two of the fires are among the largest in state history.
- The fires have killed at least seven people and burned more than 1.2 million acres.
- Read more here: Cautious optimism in fight against massive California blazes
The Republican National Convention continues today.
- First Lady Melania Trump and two of the president’s children, Eric and Tiffany Trump, are scheduled to speak tonight.
- President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday.
- Read more on the first night here: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings for future
