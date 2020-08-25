Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

COVID cases increase by 33, Laura expected to hit as hurricane Wednesday, RNC moves into day 2

By Michael Cantu | August 25, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 6:20 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added 33 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

Tropical Storm Laura is making its way into the Gulf Coast. It is predicted to turn into a hurricane by Wednesday.

Protests continue to grow because of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Firefighters are working to contain several massive wildfires in Northern California.

The Republican National Convention continues today.

