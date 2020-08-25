Guthrie teen dies after mid-August heat stroke

Rue McNiel (Source: GoFundMe)
By Michael Cantu | August 25, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 5:56 AM

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old student-athlete from Guthrie has died after a mid-August heat stroke during football practice.

That teenager, Rue McNiel, died Monday night at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. McNiel suffered the heat stroke on Aug. 13.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family. That is to help with medical costs associated with McNiel’s hospitalization.

Funeral plans have not been released at this time.

