KCBD Sports Exclusive Interview: Gerlich hard at work with Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I interviewed new Lady Raiders Head Coach Krista Gerlich on Zoom today and she is still on cloud nine about taking over the program she passionately loves so much.
“This has been just a whirlwind. Whenever you try to plan something, it never goes according to plan. I never dreamed this would happen and how quickly it’s happened. So thankful to be here. We’ve hit the ground running and its just been an incredible last week.”
Coach Gerlich has made a lot of positive progress for the program in just the last six days: building relationships with the players, hiring her staff, Lexi Gordon & Chrislyn Carr staying with the team, and her daughter Bryn transferring from Oklahoma State.
"I have completed my staff. It's not official yet. We've got a lot of work done. Things are going to continue to happen. We are trying to get in the gym with our players. The COVID puts a little bit of a damper on those things and slows some things down. We are doing the best we can to try to get this program going."
Here’s her message to the Lady Raider Nation:
"Oh my goodness, I can not wait for them to fill this place up. I've had so many text messages, I've bought my season tickets. Please buy your tickets. Please pray we have a season. I'm so excited to get out in the community and see my old friends and my new friends. I can't wait to put a great team on the floor for them to fall in love with just like they did back in the day. I'm depending on them to support us. I want to say Guns Up."
