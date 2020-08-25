KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Boy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Boy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Big Boy is a 1.5-year-old male pit mix who has been at the shelter for nearly two weeks.
Staff at LAS say he is a lovebug who wants to be out of his kennel. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shot.
Big Boy’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Aug. 25,have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.