Lubbock child tests positive for meth and cocaine, couple charged with criminal neglect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and woman from Lubbock have been indicted and charged by a jury with endangering a child criminal neglect.
Catherine Maria Bergara, 19, and Jonathon Andrew Barrera, 29, of Lubbock, are accused of placing a child younger than 15 in imminent danger by causing the child to be exposed to methamphetamine or cocaine.
The police report says the child was removed from the home by CPS during another investigation. Texas DFPS contacted the Lubbock Police Department about the child.
During the CPS investigation, Bergara tested positive for methamphetamines. Barrera tested positive for methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana.
The child also tested positive for methamphetamines and cocaine.
Both were released from jail after posting bonds of $7,500.
