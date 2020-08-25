Lubbock couple indicted on multiple counts of injury to a child causing bodily injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Courtney S. Sinclair, 27, of Lubbock and Thomas Soliz, 30, of Lubbock have both been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of injury to a child and intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury.
Sinclair and Soliz were both arrested on July 31, 2020.
Sinclair has 4 counts against her.
The indictment says on March 4, 2020, Sinclair is accused of causing bodily injury to a child younger than 14 by scratching or striking the child on the ear, chin, cheek, face, head neck, genitals, legs, or back with her hand or other hard object.
Count 2 says on the same day, Sinclair is accused of causing bodily injury to a different child younger than 14 by striking the child on the chest, stomach or eye with a hand, foot or other object.
Count 3 says on the same day, Sinclair is accused of causing the first child to be exposed to methamphetamine.
Count 4 says on the same day, she is accused of causing a third child to be exposed to methamphetamine.
Soliz has 2 counts against him.
On March 4, the indictment says Soliz is accused of causing bodily injury to the first child by striking her in the ear, chin, cheek, face, head, neck, genitals, legs or back with a hand or other hard object.
Count 2 says Soliz intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to the second child by striking him on the chest, stomach or eye with a foot, hand or other object.
The grandmother of one of the children saw bruising on the child’s face and called police.
The child said they were at Walmart on the 4th Street and said he was hit in the face due to getting in trouble. The officer noticed the child had bruises on his torso and scratches on his back.
The children were removed from the house by CPS, according to the police report.
During the investigation, the police report shows Courtney Sinclair tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.
Two of the children also tested positive for Methamphetamine.
The police report said neither Sinclair nor Soliz were cooperative in providing statements.
The children were placed in foster care initially.
Sinclair is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a bond of $50,000
Soliz is no longer in jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.