Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of 6-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ryan Victor Martinez, 19, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to reports the alleged assault is reported to have happened on January 20, 2020.
Martinez was confronted by the victim’s father.
Martinez denied the allegation.
The victim’s father said Martinez had been known to smoke marijuana and meth, according to the police report.
The child told investigators Martinez locked her in the bathroom. That is when the assault happened. The child said Martinez stopped when he heard the child’s father call for him.
The child ran to her father crying and told him what happened.
The child’s father called police.
Martinez continued to deny the allegation. The victim told police it happened just the one time.
Martinez is ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victim or go within 500 feet of the victim’s school, house, or wherever the child may frequent.
Martinez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
