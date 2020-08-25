Lubbock infants test positive for meth, living in home with no working utilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Miranda Chavez, 35, of Lubbock has been indicted on 2 counts of endangering a child with criminal neglect.
Chavez’s indictment has 2 counts, one for each child.
According to the indictment, both children were exposed to methamphetamine.
The police report says CPS started an investigation because of “neglectful supervision” to the two young girls.
The CPS officer tried to talk to Chavez in person on January 21, but she wouldn’t let them go inside the house to see if the girls were in there.
The police were called and Chavez and the two girls were found inside.
the Police found there were no working utilities at the house. Chavez refused to do a drug test and she admitted to doing methamphetamine a month ago, “but not around the children.”
Chavez also admitted to smoking marijuana.
On January 22, Chavez and her children’s hair specimens were collected. Six days later, results showed she tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.
The children’s results were also positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.
The children were placed with a family member.
Chavez is currently in jail on a $15,000 bond.
